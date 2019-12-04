Ellie Goulding helps the planet in video for Christmas cover of "River"

Courtesy Amazon Music

Just in time for the holidays, Ellie Goulding has released the video for her cover of Joni Mitchell's holiday classic, "River."

The video was shot on the U.K.’s coastline near Dungeness and highlights Ellie’s environmental advocacy. In the clip, the singer and friends join together to clear the beach of discarded plastic. They then use the collected objects to make a recycled Christmas tree.

The zero-waste tree will be donated to The Village Prep School in North London for the holiday season, with plans to be reused in future years.

“Shooting the video in Dungeness was beautiful but a timely reminder that every single piece of plastic ever made is still on this planet,” Ellie tweeted. “Plastic stuff is everywhere and our coastlines are suffering horrendously

She added, “It's a material that will last for hundreds of years so we need to have a plan. We wanted to show something different and to incorporate a different type of Christmas message while creating something reusable and beautiful.”

"River" is available now on Amazon Music.

