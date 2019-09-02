Ellie Goulding marries Caspar Jopling in Yorkshire as guests Katy Perry, James Blunt look on

Walt Disney Television/Paula LoboEllie Goulding is now Mrs. Caspar Jopling. The singer tied the knot with her longtime art dealer boyfriend Saturday in North Yorkshire, England, People reports.

Guests at the wedding included Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, James Blunt and his wife Sofia, actress Sienna Miller, Princess Eugenie and her husband and Eugenie's mom, Sarah, Duchess of York. Princess Eugenie has been credited with introducing Ellie to Caspar.

As People reports, Ellie wore a long-sleeved white Chloé gown with a train and high-necked collar, as well as a veil and small earrings. She carried a white bouquet.

According to the BBC, Ellie arrived for the wedding at the historic York Minster cathedral -- one of the largest in Northern Europe -- in a blue Volkswagen camper van.

After the ceremony, according to published reports, the guests had a reception at Castle Howard, a huge stately home that was the setting for Brideshead Revisited.

Ellie and Caspar have been dating since 2017; he works at Sotheby's New York and is the grandson of a baron. They announced their engagement in August of 2018.

In June, Ellie told ABC Radio, "I'm gonna be a married woman soon, which is quite scary. But you know, it's all very natural, it doesn't feel like anything's out of place in my life and I feel like it's all in the right place, and it's great!"

