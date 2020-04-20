Ellie Goulding surprises UK couple with serenade during online wedding

ABC/Fred LeeA couple in the U.K. whose original wedding plans were ruined by the COVID-19 pandemic decided to go ahead with a virtual wedding -- and were surprised by the best wedding singer ever: Ellie Goulding.

The British wedding planning website For Better or Worse arranged the virtual ceremony on Saturday night as a way to thank Hayley, a nurse for Britain's National Health Service, for her work on the front lines of the pandemic. After they said "I do" and kissed, Ellie surprised them via video and sang the song that Hayley had planned to walk down the aisle to: her hit "Love Me Like You Do."

"Congratulations Harvey and Haley, you're both heroes and we all love you," Ellie said, before singing the song. The couple danced a bit while all their friends and family watched and applauded.

Ellie also performed "Love Me Like You Do" on the livestream portion of the One World: Together at Home special on Saturday night.

