Ellie Goulding to sing in Italian on new duet with Andrea Bocelli

Ellie Goulding is joining classical singer Andrea Bocelli for a brand new duet to be featured on the extended special edition of his album Si.

The song, called “Return to Love,” will be released on October 3.

"It was a huge honor that the legendary Andrea Bocelli wanted me to feature on this song with him,” Ellie says in a statement. “I have always had an affinity with classical music and I'm a sucker for a love song. It was fun and enlightening to sing in Italian - a real joy to record."

Si: The Diamond Edition – out November 8 -- will also feature a surprising new duet with actress Jennifer Garner, who sings on “Dormi Dormi Lullaby,” as well as three new solo tracks from Andrea.

The original album included duets with Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and Josh Groban.

