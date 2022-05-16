Elliot’s Bike Could Be Yours

Kuwahara is releasing a replica of Elliott’s red and white BMX bike to celebrate the 40th anniversary of “E.T. the Extra Terrestrial”. It’s probably worth mentioning this bike does NOT include a milk crate . . . or any type of extra-terrestrial. (it should for the price!) It has an official “E.T.” logo though, and it rides much easier and more comfortable than the 1982 version. It includes a bell, stand, and chain cover. You can order one this fall for $799.99. Would you pay that much for the bike?