Elmer Fudd won’t be carrying a gun while ‘hunting wabbits’ in the Looney Tunes reboot for HBO Max. Showrunner Peter Browngardt says Fudd will carry a scythe instead of a gun. But he promises plenty of “cartoony violence” like TNT, anvils, and the classic “ACME stuff”. The new shorts launched last month with the new HBO Max streaming service. What other bits from classic cartoons wouldn’t fly today?