Elon Musk Buys A 9.2% Stake In Twitter

Elon Musk’s love of Twitter is well-known – and now he owns a big chunk of the company.

According to an SEC filing released Monday, Musk now owns over 73 million shares – or about 9.2% – of the social media company.

News of Musk’s big buy had an impact on Wall Street, with the price of Twitter shares surging 25% after the news.

While Musk is an avid Twitter user with over 80 million followers, he’s also been critical of the company’s approach to censorship and free speech.

What do you think this means for Twitter? Could Musk try to buy enough shares to take over the company?