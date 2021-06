Is Elon Musk going into the restaurant business? Tesla, Inc filed for three new trademarks in the category of restaurant services last week. The categories Tesla, Inc filed for trademark under are restaurant services, pop-up restaurant, self-service and take out. Back in 2018 Elon mentioned wanting to go into the restaurant side of things. What do you think of Tesla-branded food places? Think there will be Tesla’s on display at the ‘drive-in?’