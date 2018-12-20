Elon Musk Unveils Underground Transportation Tunnel

Elon Musk’s tunnel-digging Boring Company has unveiled its first transport tunnel, underneath the Space X headquarters. The mile-long tunnel works by loading cars onto special platforms that run along the tunnel’s rails at up to 150 mph, although the demo tunnel only went up to 40 mph. Journalists who were given a sneak peak say it was a bumpy ride, but Musk promises the final product wil be “smooth as glass”. Musk envisions the tunnels as a way to change public transportation and alleviate traffic issues. He recently withdrew a proposal to build a network of tunnels in the Los Angeles area. Do you think the future is tunnels? Would you use them, or stick to good old-fashioned roadways?