ELO's Jeff Lynne chosen for prestigious UK honor by Queen Elizabeth II

Electric Light Orchestra frontman Jeff Lynne is among those acknowledged in the 2020 edition of Queen Elizabeth II‘s annual Birthday Honours list, which recognizes “outstanding achievements” and service of people across the U.K.

The 72-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer has been named an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, or an O.B.E., for services to music.

In a statement posted on his Twitter feed, Lynne says, “I am extremely humbled and grateful to be awarded this honour for my services to music. To be recognised for my work is an extraordinary privilege.”

Beyond his work with ELO, Lynne was a member of the supergroup Traveling Wilburys — along with George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Tom Petty and Roy Orbison — and has produced albums and/or tracks by rock legends including The Beatles, Petty, Harrison, Orbison, Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, Joe Walsh and Brian Wilson.

Other music artists who were recognized in the year’s Birthday Honours include early U.K. rock ‘n’ roll star Tommy Steele and veteran singer/songwriter Joan Armatrading. Steele was honored with a knighthood for his services to entertainment and his charity work, while Armatrading was cited as a Member of the Order of the British Empire, or M.B.E., for services to music, charity and equal rights.

