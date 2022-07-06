ELP’s popular third studio album, ‘Trilogy,’ celebrates its 50th anniversary today

BMG

Emerson, Lake & Palmer‘s third studio album, Trilogy, was released 50 years ago today.

The album is the famed British prog-rock trio’s highest-charting studio effort in the U.S., peaking at #5 on the Billboard 200. Trilogy includes the band’s most successful single, the Greg Lake-penned “From the Beginning,” which reached #39 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Trilogy was produced by Lake and also features three instrumentals, the Keith Emerson compositions “Fugue” and “Abaddon’s Bolero” and an arrangement of Aaron Copland‘s “Hoe-Down” from the 1942 ballet Rodeo. Copland gave ELP permission to adapt the piece, which was slightly retitled “Hoedown.”

“Hoedown” became a popular song for ELP to perform live.

Trilogy has been certified Gold by the RIAA for sales of 500,000 in the U.S.

Here’s the full Trilogy track list:

“The Endless Enigma (Part 1)”

“Fugue” (Instrumental)

“The Endless Enigma (Part 2)”

“From the Beginning”

“The Sheriff”

“Hoedown” (Instrumental)

“Trilogy”

“Living Sin”

“Abaddon’s Bolero” (Instrumental)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.