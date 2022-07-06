ELP’s popular third studio album, ‘Trilogy,’ celebrates its 50th anniversary today

Emerson, Lake & Palmer‘s third studio album, Trilogy, was released 50 years ago today.
The album is the famed British prog-rock trio’s highest-charting studio effort in the U.S., peaking at #5 on the Billboard 200. Trilogy includes the band’s most successful single, the Greg Lake-penned “From the Beginning,” which reached #39 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Trilogy was produced by Lake and also features three instrumentals, the Keith Emerson compositions “Fugue” and “Abaddon’s Bolero” and an arrangement of Aaron Copland‘s “Hoe-Down” from the 1942 ballet Rodeo. Copland gave ELP permission to adapt the piece, which was slightly retitled “Hoedown.”
“Hoedown” became a popular song for ELP to perform live.
Trilogy has been certified Gold by the RIAA for sales of 500,000 in the U.S.
Here’s the full Trilogy track list:
“The Endless Enigma (Part 1)”
“Fugue” (Instrumental)
“The Endless Enigma (Part 2)”
“From the Beginning”
“The Sheriff”
“Hoedown” (Instrumental)
“Trilogy”
“Living Sin”
“Abaddon’s Bolero” (Instrumental)
Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.