Elton And His Friends Are Helping Those Fighting Covid-19

Elton John will be hosting the first major Covid-19 benefit concert. It’s called “The iHeart Living Room Concert for America”, and it’s airing this Sunday night at 9:00 on Fox. It’s replacing the iHeartRadio Music Awards, which were supposed to air that night. Not all the performers have been announced, but there’s already an impressive list: Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mariah Carey, and Tim McGraw. And none of these artists will risk catching the coronavirus like Jackson Browne, because they’ll each perform from their own homes, using their personal video and audio equipment. The concert will be an hour-long, and will “pay tribute to the front line health professionals, first responders and local heroes who are putting their lives in harm’s way to help their neighbors and fight the spread of the virus.”