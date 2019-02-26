Elton and Taron Wow A Crowd!

During a recent auction, Elton John welcomed to the stage actor Taron Egerton, the star of the upcoming motion picture film, Rocketman: an epic musical fantasy about Elton John. The audience was surprised when Taron suggested an off-the-cuff performance of ‘Tiny Dancer’, and Sir Elton volunteered to accompany him on the piano. Guests were brought to their feet as they watched Elton John take his position on the keys while Taron belted out the lyrics to one of his most beloved ballads. Check it out…Taron can sing! Rocketman hits theaters on May 31st.