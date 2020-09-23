Elton Announces New Dates For “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” For 2022!

Like every other concert tour, Elton John’s ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour’ was interrupted by the pandemic. Now Sir Elton is announcing makeup dates – more than a year away.

On Wednesday, rescheduled North American tour dates were announced, starting January 19th, 2022 in New Orleans and making stops in Houston, Chicago, Toronto, New York, Miami, and other major cities.

Elton’s official return to the stage will happen Sept. 1st, 2021 in Berlin, and his farewell tour will stretch all the way into 2023.

In a statement, Elton promised fans he was “using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I’m raring to go!”

What concert were you most disappointed to miss in 2020? Will big concerts be back by next summer?