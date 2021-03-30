Elton, Bruce among the top streaming concert artists of the pandemic, according to Bandsintown survey

ABC/CRAIG SJODIN; Danny Clinch

Elton John and Bruce Springsteen are among the top 10 artists of the last year when it comes to streaming concerts, according to a Bandsintown survey.

The live music discovery and recommendation platform used its data of “fan RSVPs to livestreams and archival concert performances” to determine which acts people have been tuning in to watch the most since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020. According to that metric, Elton was #6 and The Boss was #7, while the top spot belongs to Pearl Jam.

Other veteran artists that made the top 20 of the tally include The Rolling Stones at #12 and Third Eye Blind at #20.

Bandsintown also surveyed 7,688 fans and artists, and found that 86 percent of fans have watched a concert livestream over the past year, while 85 percent of artists plan to make streaming a “permanent part of their performing plans,” even after the return of in-person shows.

Here’s Bandsintown’s list of the top 20 concert streaming artists of the past year:

1. Pearl Jam

2. Metallica

3. Billie Eilish

4. Snow Patrol

5. Tedeschi Trucks Band

6. Elton John

7. Bruce Springsteen

8. Dave Matthews Band

9. Radiohead

10. Coldplay

11. The Lumineers

12. The Rolling Stones

13. Taylor Swift

14. Five Finger Death Punch

15. Dropkick Murphys

16. Death Cab for Cutie

17. Lady Gaga

18. Jason Mraz

19. Zac Brown Band

20. Third Eye Blind

By Josh Johnson

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.