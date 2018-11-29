Elton Cancels

Elton John canceled his Tuesday concert at Orlando’s Amway Center because of an ear infection. That may have been fine if the show wasn’t canceled 30 minutes after the show was supposed to start. The announcement was made on the arena’s Twitter account as well as inside the venue. People waiting for the show to began went online to express their anger. Some said they would not be able to come to a rescheduled show because they traveled in from out of town. Others said the concert could have been postponed before people paid for parking and concessions. Last night’s show in Tampa was also canceled. Elton will return for shows at a later date. He plays at the BB&T Center on March 16, 2019!

