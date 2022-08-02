Elton John, ABBA’s Benny Andersson take advantage of TikTok song mashup trend

Ian Gavan/Getty Images for Harlequins

If you’re on TikTok, chances are you’ve come across several videos soundtracked to a mashup of ABBA‘s “Chiquita” and Elton John‘s “Bennie and the Jets.” So, what happened when the songs’ creators found out about it?

ABBA’s Benny Andersson jumped on the trend by taking it a little too literally. He shared a TikTok video of himself smiling while playing the opening notes of “Chiquita.” The camera then jumps as “Bennie and the Jets” cuts in, focusing in on a different pair of hands.

The camera pans up and ﻿shows a smiling Sir Elton, who is wearing a cozy track suit as he plays “Bennie and the Jets.”

“Heard that ‘Chiquitita’ was trending again,” ABBA captioned the cheeky video and tagged the “Tiny Dancer” singer.

The mashup has been a popular reaction song on TikTok, with people using it to illustrate a dramatic turn of events in a narrative. The clip has been used in nearly 50,000 videos since it was first posted in June by a user named reymifasol, who captioned their creation, “please for all your gorgeous summer transitions.”

