Elton John accepts Kevin Bacon's #IStayHomeFor challenge, tags Ed Sheeran & Sam Smith to participate

The campaign, called #IStayHomeFor, urges people to do just that, while holding up signs displaying the names of people they love. Those are ones they'll be protecting by staying home instead of going out and potentially infecting others, or risking infection themselves. Bacon's sign reads "#IStayHomeFor Kyra Sedgwick" -- that's his wife. He also tagged six celebrity pals and nominated them to do the same.

Elton responded, holding up a sign that reads, "#IStayHomeFor David Furnish, Zachary and Elijah." Those are the names, respectively, of Elton's husband and sons.

He captioned it, "Thanks @kevinbacon for the nom!! #IStayHomeFor for David and our boys, to stop the spread of coronavirus. Post your #IStayHomeFor pic with a sign like mine and tag six of your friends."

He then tagged six of his celebrity pals: Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith, Rocketman star Taron Egerton, Sharon Stone, Sharon Osbourne, and rising British singer Sam Fender.

Bacon responded, "Thanks @eltonofficial. You are the best. 'Someone saved my life tonight.' Means so much. ROCK ON!"

Elton recently had to postpone all his upcoming Farewell Tour dates, which have been moved to 2021.

Thanks @eltonofficial. You are the best. “Someone saved my life tonight.” Means so much. ROCK ON! https://t.co/fXxjOYyuUR — Kevin Bacon (@kevinbacon) March 19, 2020

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.