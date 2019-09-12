Elton John among top-trending Halloween costumes on Pinterest

Taron Egerton as Elton John in Rocketman from Paramount PicturesBack in the '70s and '80s, it seemed like every day was Halloween for Elton John, who sported one outrageous outfit after another. So it's no wonder that this Halloween, a lot of people want to dress up as the Rocket Man.

Pinterest has published a list of its most popular Halloween-related searches on its platform between July of 2018 and July of 2019, and found that among people who are planning on going to Halloween parties alone -- as opposed to with a group of friends or with a significant other -- searches for Elton costumes were up 442%.

The reason, specifically, is the Elton biopic Rocketman, which is a showcase for any number of classic Elton looks, like his sequined Dodgers baseball uniform, or a shiny gold feather-festooned jacket.

Of note, searches for costumes of a similarly flamboyant British rock star who was the subject of a biopic -- Freddie Mercury -- are up 145%.

Pinterest also found that Stranger Things costumes are very hot this year, as are costumes based on The Powerpuff Girls, Toy Story, The Lion King, Aladdin and other popular movies.

