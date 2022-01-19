Elton John and Melissa Etheridge nominated for this year’s GLAAD Awards

ABC/Eric McCandless; Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

The 33rd annual GLAAD Awards have unveiled this year’s list of nominees and, among them, are Elton John and Melissa Etheridge.

They are competing against each other in the outstanding music artist category, which also includes Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X, Demi Lovato, Halsey, St. Vincent and others. Elton and Melissa earned their nods, respectively, for their albums The Lockdown Sessions and One Way Out. It’s worth noting that Carlile and Lil Nas X both collaborated on songs with Elton that appear on The Lockdown Sessions.

The 33rd annual GLAAD Awards will take place on two dates — April 2 in Los Angeles and May 6 in New York City.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.