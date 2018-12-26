Elton John and Quincy Jones Curating Vinyl Subscription Service

This is a great gift for the music lover in you or in your life.

Elton John, Quincy Jones, Sean Lennon and George Clinton are some of the artists working on the Experience Vinyl.

It is a vinyl record subscription service that costs $30 a month.

Subscribers receive an artist-picked favorite album accompanied by personal commentary, their top 10 albums list, quarterly invites to concerts, trips and giveaways.

A portion of the subscription sales will benefit a charity chosen by the artist. For example, Elton John’s profits will fund his AIDS Foundation.

Which artist would you like to receive a personal album from?