Elton John And Randy Newman Perform At The Oscars

The 2020 Academy Awards saw some big musical stars take the stage during Sunday’s ceremony, including Billie Eilish, Eminem, Randy Newman, and Elton John. Sitting behind a red piano in a purple tux, Elton performed “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from his biopic Rocketman. The tune won the Oscar for Best Music (original song), which he can put alongside his one from 1995. Accepting the award along with the singer, writer Bernie Taupin joked, “Wow, this doesn’t suck.” Randy Newman was up for a statue in the same category with “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” which appeared in Toy Story 4. While he didn’t win, he did get to perform the track during the broadcast. What did you think of the musical performances at the Oscars?