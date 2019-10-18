Elton John and Taron Egerton perform together at special 'Rocketman' screening

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Paramount PicturesElton John and Taron Egerton, the actor who played Elton in Rocketman, reunited for a special screening of the film at L.A.’s Greek Theater Thursday night.

The one-of-a-kind screening, Rocketman: Live in Concert, featured the Hollywood Symphony Orchestra playing all of the film’s songs live-to-picture. After the movie ended, Elton and Taron took the stage to perform their duet “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” a new song that plays over the movie's end credits and is a hopeful for a Best Original Song Oscar nomination.

The duo got a standing ovation and agreed to play another song, concluding the night with Elton on the piano and Taron singing “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me.”

Rocketman’s director Dexter Fletcher, Elton’s longtime lyricist Bernie Taupin and Rocketman cast members Jamie Bell and Bryce Dallas Howard were also in attendance.

Rocketman is now out on digital, DVD and Blu-ray.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.