Elton John announces additional dates for Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour

Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is saying hello to even more shows.

Additional spring and summer 2020 tour stops have been added in Louisville, KY; Detroit, MI; Jacksonville, FL; Lexington, KY; and Des Moines, IA.

Tickets for the new shows go on sale to the general public starting Friday, October 18 at 10 a.m. local time. A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale for members of Elton's Rocket Club begins Tuesday, October 15 at 10 a.m. and runs through Wednesday, October 16 at 10 p.m. local time.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off in September 2018 and is expected to run for three years. Visit EltonJohn.com for the full list of upcoming dates.

Elton also has an autobiography coming out this month. Me is set for an October 15 release.

Here are the new tour dates:

4/26 -- Louisville, KY, KFC Yum! Center

5/1 -- Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

5/2 -- Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena

6/3 -- Jacksonville, FL, Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena

6/5 -- Lexington, KY, Rupp Arena

6/11 -- Des Moines, IA, Wells Fargo Arena

