Elton John announces even more 2020 dates for Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour

Ben Gibson/Rocket EntertainmentElton John doesn’t want to say farewell quite yet.

The singer has announced even more dates to his Farewell Yellow Brick Road world tour. New spring and summer 2020 shows have been added in Grand Rapids, MI; Milwaukee, WI; Dallas, TX; and Oklahoma City, OK.

Tickets for Grand Rapids, Milwaukee and Oklahoma City go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, November 1 at 10 a.m. local time. Dallas goes on sale the same day, at noon.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off in September 2018 and is expected to run for three years. Visit EltonJohn.com for the full list of upcoming dates.

Here are the new tour dates:

4/23 -- Grand Rapids, MI, Van Andel Arena

4/28 -- Milwaukee, WI, Fiserv Forum

6/26 -- Dallas, TX, American Airlines Center

7/5 -- Oklahoma City, OK, Chesapeake Energy Arena

