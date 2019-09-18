Elton John announces seven new NYC-area concerts for April 2020

Credit: David Lachappelle

Credit: David LachappelleElton John has announced plans to bring his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour back to the New York City area in the spring of 2020. Sir Elton will do seven new concerts this April, at five different venues in and around the Big Apple.

The new dates include a trio of two-show engagements: April 6-7 at New York City's Madison Square Garden, April 10-11 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, and April 17-18 at NYCB LIVE's Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York. Elton also will play the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on April 15.

Tickets for the new shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday, September 27, at 10 a.m. ET. A variety of pre-sales also will be available, including an offer for American Express Card members starting this Thursday, September 19, at 10 a.m. ET.

A Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale for members of Elton's Rocket Club that begins this Tuesday, September 24, at 10 a.m. In addition, a limited number of VIP Packages also will be available starting Thursday, September 19.

Earlier this month, Elton launched the latest North American leg of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour, which runs through a November 16 concert in Uniondale, New York -- at the same venue he's returning to in April. He then heads Down Under for a lengthy series of shows in Australia and New Zealand, running from late November to early March 2020.

The Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour kicked off in September 2018 and is expected to run for three years.

Visit EltonJohn.com for the full list of upcoming dates.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.