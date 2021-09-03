Elton John announces that his final London show will take place in Hyde Park in 2022

Ben Gibson/Rocket Entertainment

Elton John‘s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour is back on and, as of now, it’ll officially end in Australia in 2023. But the Rocket Man has just announced a new date, which will mark his final show ever in London, England, the city where he first got his start as a musician and songwriter.

Elton will headline next year’s BST Hyde Park, the annual series of summer concerts that take place in London’s Hyde Park. The show will take place June 24, 2022. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 10, but if you pre-order Elton’s new album, The Lockdown Sessions, via his official store, you’ll get guaranteed access to a pre-sale ticket.

“This will be my final tour date in London, and I can’t wait to perform in one of my favorite cities in the world,” Elton wrote on Instagram.

Elton’s Farewell tour will resume May 27, 2022, in Europe before heading to North America on July 15, 2022. His final shows in the U.S. will be at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on November 19 and 20, 2022.

