Music News

By sunny1079 |

Elton John auctioning off “Rocket Man” hoverboard NFT for his AIDS Foundation

elton20john20nft

Elton John is the latest legend to get in on the NFT craze for charity.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, are unique pieces of digital artwork that many artists have been either creating themselves, or commissioning, and then selling to fans. Elton has teamed with LGBTQ+ artist Voxel Bunny to create an NFT that’s a digital animation.

Set to Elton’s hit “Rocket Man,” it features a robot-like figure sailing through the galaxy on a hoverboard, which is designed to look like the pinball machine Elton played in the “Pinball Wizard” sequence in the 1975 movie Tommy. 

The starting bid on the NFT is $5,000 with all proceeds going to the Elton John AIDS Foundation, and you have until June 22 at 6 p.m. ET to bid.

“Whilst I’m no metaverse expert, I wanted to make sure that my first NFT was something true to me, and collaborating with LGBTQ+ artist Voxel Bunny…on something so unique which benefits the Elton John AIDS Foundation for Pride month, was the perfect opportunity,” Elton said in a statement.

If $5,000 is too steep for you, you can also get a different NFT for just $30, which is available to anyone. It’s a spinning, gold-and-black “Rocket Collectible,” which gets you access to Elton’s new Rocket NFT Club. You can get the latest news, enter special contests, get discounts and have access to ticket pre-sales.

Get all the details at NFT.EltonJohn.com.

 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.