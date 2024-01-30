Elton John, Bernie Taupin to Receive Gershwin Prize for Popular Song

Iconic songwriting pair Sir Elton John and Bernie Taupin are receiving a special honor this year.

The duo will be sharing this year’s Gershwin Prize for Popular Song.

The award – named after legendary songwriting brothers George and Ira Gershwin – was first established by the Library of Congress in 2007.

“To be in a house along with the great American songwriters, to even be in the same avenue is humbling, and I am absolutely thrilled to accept,” Taupin shared in a statement.

Elton added, “I’ve been writing songs with Bernie for 56 years, and we never thought that that one day this might be bestowed upon us. It’s an incredible honor for two British guys to be recognized like this.”

The pair joined the likes of Paul McCartney, Joni Mitchell, Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, and Willie Nelson in receiving the honor.

Who else do you think deserves to receive this prize? What is your favorite Elton John-Bernie Taupin song?