Elton John & Bernie Taupin win first-ever joint award at Golden Globes, 'Rocketman' star wins too

Credit: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty ImageSunday night, Elton John did something he's never done in his amazing five-decade-long career: He won an award jointly with his songwriting partner Bernie Taupin.

It's hard to believe, but despite their years of success and long list of hits, Elton and Bernie had never won an award together...until the 77th annual Golden Globes on Sunday night. The two won the trophy for Best Original Song for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," which they wrote for the end credits of Elton's biopic Rocketman.

At the podium, Elton said that being involved with Rocketman was "one of the most emotional moments of my life," and added, "To win this...the first time I've ever won an award with him, EVER! We never won a Grammy. We never did anything together [awards-wise] except for this, and I'm so happy!"

"This is really sweet because this is not just about a song wee wrote for a movie -- this is about a song we wrote for a movie which deals with our relationship," Bernie said. "It's a relationship that doesn't happen very much in this town: It's a 52-year marriage."

In winning the trophy, Elton and Bernie beat out Taylor Swift, who was nominated for "Beautiful Ghosts," the song she co-wrote for CATS with Andrew LLoyd Webber, and Beyonce, who was nominated for "Spirit," which she co-wrote for the 2019 version of The Lion King.

The icing on the cake came when Taron Egerton was named Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for playing Elton in Rocketman, beating out competitors including Eddie Murphy and Leonardo DiCaprio.

"This role has changed my life. This has been the best experience of my life," said Egerton. To a delighted Elton, he said, "Thank you for the music. Thank you for living a life less ordinary, and thank you for being my friend."

