Elton John cashes in thanks to “Glastonbury Effect”

Harry Durrant/Getty Images

Call it the “Glastonbury Effect.” Appearances at the U.K.’s iconic Glastonbury Festival have paid off with big sales for most of the headliners, especially Elton John.

Elton’s performance, billed as his last-ever show in the U.K., has sent his greatest hits collection Diamonds to number two on Britain’s Official Albums Chart. Plus, his Dua Lipa collab “Cold Heart” has reentered the chart at #30, while his classic “I’m Still Standing” has returned to the top 40 for the first time since it was released in 1983.

In addition, “Since I Found You” singer Stephen Sanchez has benefited from joining Elton onstage at Glastonbury as one of his surprise guests. The retro-flavored ballad, Stephen’s breakthrough in the U.S., has now reentered the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart at #14, a new peak.

Glastonbury was one of Elton’s final shows before he says goodbye to the road for good. He’ll wrap his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour with a two-night stand in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 7-8.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.