Elton John celebrates 75th birthday by thanking his “lucky stars for my wonderful family, friends and career”

The Rocket Man turns 75 today, and Elton John has marked his milestone birthday by issuing a statement summing up his feelings about where he is now in his life and career.

“I’m not usually one to look back or get nostalgic, but 75 is such a milestone birthday. I’ll definitely find time today to take stock and thank my lucky stars for my wonderful family, friends and career,” Elton says in a statement.

“I feel unbelievably lucky that at 75 I still love what I do so much — I’m still so energized about music and excited I get to play, listen and talk about this every single day,” he continues. “Being back on the road is a blast and the thrill of playing live is as amazing as it was 50 years ago.”

He concludes, “I have so much to pass on to the new generation of fans and artists alike, and I’m determined to keep giving back to the industry that has given me so much.”

In celebration of Elton’s birthday, his greatest-hits album Diamonds has been released to streaming platforms in Dolby Atmos, a technology that makes music more immersive and detailed. In addition, he’s Dua Lipa‘s guest on the new episode of her podcast Dua Lipa: At Your Service.

Elton performs in Des Moines, Iowa, on Saturday, and on Sunday, his 30th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party will take place, hosted by Elton’s husband, David Furnish, along with Lady Gaga, who’s the godmother to Elton’s sons, and Emmy-winning actors Billy Porter and Eric McCormack.

As for Elton himself, the Oscar-winning singer will be performing a Farewell Yellow Brick Show concert in Lincoln, Nebraska, on Oscar Sunday — a date he refused to change, as his fans had waited so long to see him.

