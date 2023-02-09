Another big name will be seen during a Super Bowl ad this weekend!
Sir Elton John will be making a cameo in a Doritos commercial playing…a triangle.
Of course, that’s the shape of a Dorito, but the image of Elton playing a giant triangle on stage is certainly a switch-up from a piano.
Elton’s appearance is for a very small amount of time, so be sure to keep your eyes open so you don’t miss it!
The ad is used to promote the new Sweet & Tangy BBQ Doritos.
What is your all-time favorite Super Bowl ad?
Beth
By Beth |
Elton John Changes Instruments in Super Bowl Ad
