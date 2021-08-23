Elton John charts on the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 for first time in 21 years

EMI/Interscope

Elton John is back on the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time in 21 years — and he has Dua Lipa to thank.

Billboard reports Elton’s song with the U.K. pop star, “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” debuts at #81 on the chart dated August 28.

Elton’s last appearance on the chart was on the tally dated July 29, 2000, when “Someday Out of the Blue” ranked at #99 after peaking at #49.

“Cold Heart” also debuted at #3 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and at #16 on the Adult Contemporary radio airplay chart, giving Elton his 74th career entry and extending his current record for the most AC hits of any artist.

As previously reported, “Cold Heart” was created by Australian dance duo Pnau, and is a mashup of four Elton songs — “Sacrifice,” “Rocket Man,” “Kiss the Bride” and “Where’s the Shoorah?”

