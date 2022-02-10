Elton John congratulates US figure skater Nathan Chen, who won Olympic gold while skating to “Rocket Man”

Erika Goldring/Getty Images; Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

In case you missed it, U.S. figure skater Nathan Chen won the gold medal Wednesday night at the Winter Olympics in Beijing in the men’s singles competition, delivering a thrilling free skate program set to a medley of cover versions of Elton John songs, including “Rocket Man” and “Bennie and the Jets.”

Now, the “Rocket Man” himself has extended congratulations to the 22-year-old athlete via his social media pages.

“Congratulations Nathan Chen for winning Gold skating to ‘Rocket Man’ in the free skate finals in Beijing,” Elton writes.

The British pop-rock legend also points out that Chen is featured in new episodes of the Olympic Channel series From the Top, which Elton executive-produced for his Rocket Sports production company.

Nathan appears with singer/actress Hayley Kiyoko in three segments of the program, which pairs Olympic athletes and music artists together and features them discussing their journeys to success. You can check out the episodes at Olympics.com.

