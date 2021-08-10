Elton John Covers And Dances Along To BTS’ ‘Permission To Dance’

BTS’ new song “Permission To Dance” name drops Elton John and the “Rocket Man” spread the love after BTS’ RM shared a snippet of him lip-synching the song, he tagged Elton in the post.

John responded with his over video of him adding his own lyrics and then thanking RM and the BTS Army.

“Permission To Dance” was co-written by Ed Sheeran and it debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at number one last month replacing their hit “Butter,” It’s the fifth number one for the K-Pop group.

What do you think of BTS’ “Permission To Dance?” Hot or Not?

🎶When the nights get colder, And the rhythms got you falling behind 🎶 @BTS_twt #permissiontodance pic.twitter.com/3pDhkOiY35 — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 6, 2021