Elton John debuts new video for "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again," gets visit from U2

The clip starts with a hand placing a 45 RPM Elton single on an old-fashioned portable record player, which is sitting on a table surrounded by Elton album sleeves and Hershey's kisses.

That kicks off a lively montage of scenes from Rocketman, footage of Elton and Taron recording their parts in the studio, graphics of Elton's album covers and archival photos, snippets of some of his classic videos and performance footage, and colorful animation.

The video ends with another shot of the single on the record player, except that now we can see another single on the table: "Your Song," Elton's first hit.

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" plays over the closing credits of Rocketman, and it's also featured on the movie's soundtrack.

In other Elton news, at his concert in Dublin on Wednesday night, the pop-rock legend welcomed some special guests backstage: Bono and The Edge of U2.

Elton posted a photo of himself with the two fellow Rock & Roll Hall of Famers on his Instagram, along with a caption that reads: "Thanks for stopping by my gig in Dublin last night, @u2. Love you guys."





