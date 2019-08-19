Elton John defends Harry & Meghan, tells press to "cease these untrue assassinations on their character"

Niklas Halle'n-WPA Pool/Getty ImagesElton John's been burned numerous times by the British press, so that's why he's speaking out in defense of the way the press has been treating Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

According to E!, over the weekend, Harry, Meghan and their son Archie were criticized for taking a private jet to Elton's home in Nice, France for a vacation. Specifically, they were accused of spending the British taxpayers' money, and being environmentally reckless by flying private, not commercial.

Elton took to Instagram to post a lengthy note blasting the press and explaining the situation.

"I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week," Sir Elton wrote.



Noting that Harry's mother, Princess Diana was "of my dearest friends," he added, "I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death."

"After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home," Elton continued, referring to his husband David Furnish.

"To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight," he explained. "To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint."

Elton, who performed at the couple's wedding, concluded by stating, "I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis."

