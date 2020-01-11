Elton John, Ed Sheeran Top List To Headline Sound Relief 2020

Organizers are bringing back the Sound Relief charity concert in response to the bushfires burning across Australia.

The original 2009 event took place in Sydney and Melbourne, raising funds for those impacted by both the Victorian bushfires and Queensland floods.

Speaking to the Australian Broadcasting Company, the Mushroom Group’s Michael Gudinski reveals that he’s got Elton John and Ed Sheeran at the top of his list for show headliners. Elton recently pledged $1 million towards relief efforts.

Gudinski also told the news network that he has received notes from both Elton and Bruce Springsteen.

Who else should be on the bill? What do you feel is the best way to raise money for relief efforts?