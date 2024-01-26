Elton John, Eric Clapton among the artists contributing to Glen Campbell Duets album

Big Machine Records/Surfdog Records

Elton John, Eric Clapton and Sting are among the artists lending their voices to a reimagining of the late Glen Campbell’s farewell album, Ghosts on the Canvas.

Glen Campbell Duets – Ghost on the Canvas Sessions recreates the songs on the album as duets, using Campbell’s original vocals. Other artists singing with Glen include Carole King, Brian Wilson, Dolly Parton, Daryl Hall, punk band X, Linda Perry, Eric Church, Brian Setzer and Hope Sandoval.

But the talent isn’t limited to the singers. The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese, Eurythmics‘ Dave Stewart, Cheap Trick’s Rick Neilsen, Chris Chaney, The Dandy Warhols, Prince and the Revolution’s Wendy Melvoin, Chris Isaak and more contributed to the project.

Fans are getting the first taste of the record with the just-released Clapton-assisted single, “Nothing But the Whole Wide World.”

“I’ve always admired Glen Campbell’s guitar playing and loved his singing,” Clapton shares. “When I was asked to sing and play with Glen on the song Jakob Dylan wrote, it all just felt right, and I am happy to be part of it.”

You can listen to “Nothing But the Whole Wide World” now via digital outlets and watch the lyric video on YouTube.

Campbell released Ghosts on the Canvas in 2011 after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. He announced his condition to the public ahead of the launch of his Goodbye Tour and passed away from the disease in 2017. He was 81.

Glen Campbell Duets – Ghost on the Canvas Sessions will be released April 19 and is available for preorder now.

Here is the track list for Glen Campbell Duets – Ghost on the Canvas Sessions:

“There’s No Me… Without You” (with Carole King)

“Ghost On The Canvas” (with Sting)

“Hold On Hope” (with Eric Church)

“The Long Walk Home” (with Hope Sandoval)

“Nothing But The Whole Wide World” (with Eric Clapton)

“In My Arms” (with Brian Setzer)

“A Better Place” (with Dolly Parton)

“Strong” (with Brian Wilson)

“A Thousand Lifetimes” (with Linda Perry)

“It’s Your Amazing Grace” (with Daryl Hall & Dave Stewart)

“Any Trouble” (with X)

“I’m Not Gonna Miss You” (with Elton John)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.