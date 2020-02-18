Elton John forced to cancel remaining New Zealand shows due to walking pneumonia

Ben Gibson, © HST Global Limited, courtesy of Rocket Entertainment

Elton John has been forced to cancel his two remaining New Zealand shows as he is still recovering from walking pneumonia.

According to The New Zealand Herald, the two Auckland shows on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour – which were initially scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday night – have been rescheduled for January 15 and 16, 2021.

"I'm incredibly disappointed to have to reschedule my remaining Auckland dates and I want to send my sincerest apologies to my amazing fans for any inconvenience caused,” Elton said in a statement obtained by the Herald.

He added, "I always want to be able to give one hundred percent and I'm afraid that, right now, I'm not able to do that. I am grateful for the love and loyalty I have been shown by all of you and I can't wait to return in January next year to perform my final New Zealand shows."

Elton had to stop midway through his Sunday night performance in Auckland, leaving the stage in tears after losing his voice. On Monday, there were hopes that Elton would be able to push through the remaining New Zealand dates, but after consultations with doctors and specialists, Elton was advised not to perform.

