Elton John, Genesis, Eagles among artists with highest-grossing tours of 2022 so far

Elton John, Genesis and The Eagles are among the artists who are raking it in at the box office in 2022, according to the latest installment of Pollstar‘s annual midyear rankings.

In terms of worldwide tours, Genesis’ The Last Domino? Tour — the final outing for Phil Collins, Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford — earned $72 million globally, second only to Latin superstar Bad Bunny. Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour was next with $70 million.

Also making the top 10 was The Eagles’ ongoing Hotel California trek, which was in seventh place with $55 million.

When it comes to North American tours, Elton lands at #2 behind, yes, Bad Bunny. The Eagles and Genesis also made the top 10, at #6 and #8, respectively.

Pollstar‘s midyear lists actually cover concert grosses from November 18, 2021, to May 18, 2022.

Here’s the full top 10 of Pollstar‘s 2022 worldwide tours midyear list:

1. Bad Bunny, $120.1 million

2. Genesis, $72.0 million

3. Elton John, $70.0 million

4. BTS, $69.3 million

5. Morgan Wallen, $58.3 million

6. Eric Church, $56.3 million

7. Eagles, $55.0 million

8. John Mayer, $51.8 million

9. Coldplay, $44.7 million

10. Garth Brooks, $44.3 million

And here’s the top 10 of Pollstar‘s North American tours 2022 midyear rankings:

1. Bad Bunny, $120.1 million

2. Elton John, $70.0 million

3. BTS, $69.3 million

4. Morgan Wallen, $58.3 million

5. Eric Church, $56.3 million

6. Eagles, $55.0 million

7. John Mayer, $51.8 million

8. Genesis, $46.5 million

9. Garth Brooks, $44.3 million

10. Dua Lipa, $40.1

