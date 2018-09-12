Elton John Got A Big Payday For British Commercial

It pays to be Elton John. How much does it pay? Oh, somewhere around $1.7 million per day. At least, that’s how much Sir Elton was paid to appear in a commercial for British retail chain John Lewis. The company reportedly paid Elton $6.5 million for four days of shooting. The annual John Lewis holiday ad is a big deal in the UK and this one will feature Elton performing “Your Song” while the commercial shows John’s story from his childhood till now. One source called it ‘a tearjerker but also very sweet’. What’s your favorite holiday commercial?