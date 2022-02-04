Elton John guitarist Davey Johnstone’s new solo album, ‘Deeper than My Roots,’ released today

Spirit of Unicorn Music

Longtime Elton John guitarist Davey Johnstone‘s first new solo album in nearly 50 years, Deeper than My Roots, got its release today.

Coinciding with the album’s arrival, Johnstone has premiered a music video for the first track, “Go Easy on My Heart,” a melodic ballad that, like most of the songs on Deeper than My Roots, is sung by Davey’s youngest son, Elliot.

The clip features Davey, Elliot and former Paul McCartney & Wings drummer Denny Seiwell performing the tune in what appear to be a rehearsal room.

As previously reported, Davey recorded Deeper than My Roots while Elton’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour was forced off the road because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to his son Elliot, a number of Davey’s other children contributed to the project. His son Charlie recorded many of the basic tracks at his home in California and contributed keyboard and backing vocals, and his son Jesse played drums on some of the songs. Also, Davey collaborated with his oldest son Tam and Jesse to write, record and produce the two instrumental tracks that are featured on the album, “Black Scotland” and “Walt Dizney,” while his daughter Juliet conceived and designed the cover art.

Meanwhile, Seiwell is featured on three tracks, while Davey’s longtime Elton John band mate Nigel Olsson plays drums on the Deeper than My Roots‘ lead single, the melancholy “Melting Snow.”

Deeper than My Roots also features a pair of bonus tracks, including a cover of The Beatles‘ “Here, There and Everywhere.”

Davey’s only other solo album, Smiling Face, was released in 1973. You can order Deeper than My Roots on CD now at CherryRed.co.uk and Amazon, while the record also is available via digital formats.

Here’s the Deeper than My Roots full track list:

“Go Easy on My Heart”

“One Look in Your Eyes”

“Meh Amour”

“Walt Dizney”

“Melting Snow”

“You Lied to Me”

“Deeper”

“Boxer in the Corner”

“Black Scotland”

“The Final Quarter”

Bonus Tracks

“Here, There and Everywhere”

“All the Time in the World”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.