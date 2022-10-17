Elton John Has His Head Up In The Clouds! Or At Least In The Branches!

Elton John has purchased a “treehouse” in Toronto.

John and husband David Furnish recently bought the two-floor, three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment, which will feature an actual tree growing inside it.

The development includes four tower constructions known as “mountains,” each designed with a different take on nature in mind.

Developers say, “The penthouses are your own sanctuary in the sky; they are the opportunity to come home to a mountaintop, with the world at your feet. Each offer in their own way, the deep integration of nature through the integration of trees, foliage and outdoor terraces, meaningful sustainability, a commitment to artistry and stunning, panoramic views of the city. Custom brass details and uplights accentuate special moments throughout, from a flowing spiral staircase to an inner courtyard with a mature planted tree as a centerpiece.”

The units also give residents the chance to “experience the setting sun in the evenings and watch as the sumac trees create dancing shadows on the curved and arched interior walls.”

What’s your dream house look like?

(UltimateClassicRock)