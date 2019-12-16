Elton John has not one but two songs on the Oscar shortlist for Best Original Song

The Motion Picture Academy has released its shortlist of songs eligible for Oscar nominations in the Best Original Song category. Of the 75 songs that were initially deemed to be eligible, 15 have advanced to the next round. The final nominees will be chosen out of those 15 songs.

Right off the bat, one song that's been nominated for a Golden Globe -- Taylor Swift's CATS song "Beautiful Ghosts" -- didn't make the cut, so it won't be nominated for an Oscar.

Of the songs that did make the cut for the Oscar shortlist, two are by Elton John: "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman, and "Never Too Late" from The Lion King.

Elton wrote "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" with Bernie Taupin, and recorded it as a duet with Rocketman star Taron Egerton; it's been nominated for a Golden Globe. The second was co-written with Tim Rice, and was not.

Besides Elton's song, the Golden Globe-nominated songs that made the Oscar shortlist include Beyonce's "Spirit" from The Lion King, "Into the Unknown" from Frozen and "Stand Up" from Harriet.

The full shortlist for Best Original Song is as follows:

"Speechless" from Aladdin

"Letter to My Godfather" from The Black Godfather

"I'm Standing with You" from Breakthrough

"Da Bronx" from The Bronx USA

"Into the Unknown" from Frozen II

"Stand Up" from Harriet

"Catchy Song" from The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

"Never Too Late" from The Lion King

"Spirit" from The Lion King

"Daily Battles" from Motherless Brooklyn

"A Glass of Soju" from Parasite

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman

"High Above the Water" from Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away" from Toy Story 4

"Glasgow" from Wild Rose

