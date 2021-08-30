Elton John & his family show off their matching Versace robes

John Sciulli/WireImage for Audi of America, Inc.

Someone like Elton John isn’t just going to wear a regular old terrycloth bathrobe now, is he?

On the Rocket Man’s Instagram, he’s posted a photo of himself, husband David Furnish and their two sons, Zachary and Elijah, posing on a balcony in what looks like Italy, with their backs turned toward the camera. They’re all wearing matching Versace bathrobes with their names embroidered on the back.

The pic is captioned, “Grazie mille [thank you] @donatella_versace. Thank-you for your generosity and kindness. You made our Summer so glamorous. Ti amo [I love you].” Donatella replied in the comments, “I love you all!! You look FABULOUS!!!”

If you have $600 to spare, you can get the same personalized robe from the Versace website.

Elton has been friends with Donatella for many years, and was also close with her late brother, Gianni Versace, who was murdered in 1997.

