Elton John hit a milestone on Australian charts with his Dua Lipa duet “Cold Heart”

It wasn’t surprising when Elton John‘s collaboration with pop star Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” hit number one in the U.K. — after all, both artists are British. But apparently, Australia loves them even more.

The song, which mashes up four of Elton’s previous songs, has just checked off its 10th non-consecutive week at number one on Australia’s ARIA Singles Chart, which is that country’s official song ranking.

“Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” is now one of only four songs that have spent 10 weeks on top of the ARIA Singles Chart. The others include Whitney Houston‘s “I Will Always Love You,” LMFAO‘s “Party Rock Anthem” and Sandi Thom‘s “I Wish I Was a Punk Rocker (With Flowers in My Hair).”

Of course, “Cold Heart” has a long way to go before it sets any records Down Under: The longest-running song on the ARIA Singles chart is “Dance Money” by Tones and I, which was number one for 24 weeks.

Incidentally, the remix was created by the electronic dance duo Pnau, who happen to be Australian.

In the U.S., “Cold Heart” peaked at number seven on the Billboard Hot 100. It’s the only song from this century that Elton is performing during his Farewell tour. Earlier this week, Elton performed at his “favorite venue in the world” — New York’s Madison Square Garden — for the last time. He’s played there more than 70 times.

