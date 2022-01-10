Elton John hits the ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 top 10 for the first time since 1998

Interscope

In his native U.K., Elton John scored three number-one hits in 2021. He wasn’t as lucky in the U.S., but he’s kicking off 2022 with his first stateside top 10 in 24 years.

After its release in August of 2021, Elton’s duet with Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart (Pnau Remix),” has jumped from number 20 to number seven on the Billboard Hot 100. The last time Elton was in the top 10 on this chart was back in 1998, with “Something About the Way You Look Tonight/Candle in the Wind 1997.”

“Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)” features snippets of four Elton songs — “Sacrifice,” “Rocket Man,” “Kiss the Bride” and “Where’s the Shoorah?” — all mixed together by the Australian dance music act Pnau. It appears on his album The Lockdown Sessions.

