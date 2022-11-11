Elton John hosting scavenger hunt, pop-ups in LA to mark final US shows at Dodger Stadium

Courtesy Disney+

Elton John is going all out to mark the final U.S. dates of his farewell tour, taking place on November 17, 19 and 20 at LA’s Dodger Stadium. Not only will the November 20 show be livestreamed on Disney+, he’s arranged some fun activities for fans leading up to the concerts.

An #EltonLATakeover Scavenger Hunt begins Friday at four locations: West Hollywood’s Carrera Café and The Troubadour club, Hollywood’s SuperVinyl and Beverly Hills’ The Webster. Each location is posting a unique QR code inside or outside, giving fans access to official entry forms.

Five winners will get prize packs including album T-shirts, box sets, LP sets and lithographs. But by collecting the letters displayed at each scavenger hunt location, you can also enter to win the grand prize: two tickets to the Dodger Stadium show on November 10, a picture disc version of Elton’s best-of collection Diamonds, two “Dodger ’75” eyeglass frames from Elton John Eyewear and a T-shirt.

On top of that, The Webster is hosting a pop-up at LA’s Beverly Center. In addition to a special installation, it’ll sell limited-edition Elton John products, like apparel, prints and vinyl LPs.

But wait, there’s more: LA’s The Grove will host a pop-up Elton John Eyewear shop, showcasing Elton’s career as told through his iconic glasses. Special merch and a digital experience will be available there, as well.

If you don’t live in LA, you’ll still be able to participate: A digital giveaway is open to residents of the U.S., Canada and the United Kingdom. Visit EltonJohn.com for details.

